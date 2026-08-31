Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further institutionalize cooperation under Mecca defense pact

Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Monday to take steps to further institutionalize their cooperation under the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense, according to a joint statement issued after the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Istanbul.

"Acting with a sense of regional ownership, the three countries reiterate their determination to work together within the framework of the Mecca Agreement to achieve sustainable peace and stability in their region," the statement said.

"To that end, they will continue to support efforts towards de-escalation and restraint to encourage peaceful resolution of crises," it added.

The three countries agreed to further institutionalize their cooperation "in a manner that would enhance their solidarity, ensure the credibility and effectiveness of their collective deterrence and defence, and contribute to the regional efforts and cooperative security towards a just, inclusive and lasting peace."

The statement also announced the establishment of a secretariat in Saudi Arabia to support work carried out under the agreement.

"A Secretariat, headed by a Secretary General, will be established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support their work within the framework of the Mecca Agreement," it said.

The secretariat will initially be headed by a secretary general from Pakistan for a three-year term.

The three countries also agreed to strengthen their defense capabilities and the cohesion of their armed forces through joint activities.

"Through joint activities, they will also work to strengthen their defence capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces through robust defence industry cooperation, joint technology development and production," the statement said.

It added that through the "institutionalized and resolute implementation" of the Mecca Agreement, the three countries would "provide essential contributions to regional peace and stability."

The foreign and defense ministers as well as the chiefs of defense forces/chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia met in Istanbul on Monday in the Strategic Political and Defense Committee format established under the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense.