Barcelona signing 'top striker' Jesus: Flick

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, who is set to join the Spanish champions on Tuesday, is a "top striker".

The 29-year-old Brazilian was at Camp Nou to watch Barca's 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Monday before his move is made official.

"For me he's a top striker and of course for us very important, he can give us a lot of things and (I'm) very happy that he's here," Flick told DAZN.

Barca spent the summer trying to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez but their La Liga rivals held firm to the Argentina international.

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres left Barca this summer, with winger Raphinha starting the club's first three matches of the season playing out of position as a central striker, netting five goals.

Jesus is behind Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and has one year left on his deal in London. He is poised to join for a reported fee of 10 million euros ($11.5m).







