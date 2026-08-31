Lille sign Japan striker Ueda from Feyenoord

Days after selling wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi to Manchester City, French side Lille announced Monday they have recruited Japan international Ayase Ueda from Feyenoord.

The 28-year-old Ueda finished top scorer in the Dutch league last season with 25 goals and also scored twice at the World Cup for Japan before their round-of-32 exit against Brazil.

Lille have paid 15 million euros ($17 million) for the centre-forward after cashing in to the tune of 100 million euros by ceding the 18-year-old Moroccan Bouaddi to City last week.

Lille are also studying the sale of striker Matias Fernandez-Pardo, with Newcastle close to signing the Belgian for a potential 65 million euros to further bolster their coffers.

The northern French outfit will face Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Roma and Galatasaray, among others, in the Champions League this season.







