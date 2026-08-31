News Diplomacy Ankara pushes for a new grain deal between Russia and Ukraine

Ankara pushes for a new grain deal between Russia and Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced in Istanbul on Monday that Türkiye is actively working to broker a new Black Sea grain corridor agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Türkiye is pushing for a new agreement between Russia and Ukraine concerning grain exports via the Black Sea, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told journalists in Istanbul on Monday.



Fidan said that Türkiye was in contact with both Kyiv and Moscow on this matter. "We are working on a further agreement, similar to the grain deal," the minister explained.



Such an agreement had already been in place after the war began in 2022. However, it expired in 2023.



Fidan also called on the warring parties to exercise restraint in light of drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea. He warned that the attacks posed a threat not only to security in the Black Sea, but also to global food security.



Ukraine and Russia are among the world's leading wheat exporters. If their supplies are lost to the global market, there are fears not only of higher prices but also of shortages or even famine, for example in African countries.



Due to the mutual attacks in the Black Sea, there are currently hardly any grain carriers sailing there.



The situation regarding Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine - and in particular the naval conflict in the Black Sea - will also be on the agenda this Tuesday at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Kyrgyzstan.



While Ukraine favours a new ceasefire in the Black Sea, Russia has recently rejected this. Moscow wants to prevent Kyiv from using billions in expected revenue from grain exports to buy even more weapons for the war.









