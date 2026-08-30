Al-Hilal sign Watkins from Aston Villa on three-year deal

Al Hilal have signed Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, the two clubs announced on Sunday, as the 30-year-old striker ended ⁠a successful six-year ⁠spell with the Midlands club where he became their top scorer in the Premier League.

Financial details were ⁠not disclosed but British media reported the Saudi Pro League side paid £51 million ($69.01 million) for the England international, who had two years left on his Villa contract.

Watkins signed a three-year contract as Al Hilal acquired a proven goalscorer after he scored 21 goals ⁠in ⁠all competitions last season, including five goals in the Europa League as he helped deliver a European trophy to Unai Emery's side.

However, an exit was on the cards before the transfer window closed, with Emery revealing ⁠the striker had apologised for making himself unavailable for the club's Premier League opener.

Watkins scored 91 Premier League goals for Villa, a club record, and 108 in all competitions since arriving from Brentford ⁠for £28 ‌million in ‌2020.

The striker is among ⁠a string of departures ‌from Villa in the close season following the exits of key ⁠players such as Morgan ⁠Rogers and Emi Martinez (both Chelsea), Ezri ⁠Konsa (Arsenal) and Youri Tielemans (Manchester United).







