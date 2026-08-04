Thousands pay tribute to Italian football legend Baresi

Thousands of people gathered outside a Milan church Tuesday to pay tribute to Italian football great Franco Baresi, who died last week aged 66.

Regarded as one of the greatest sweepers in football history, a funeral service for the former AC Milan captain was held at Milan's Sant'Ambrogio Basilica.

Former teammates Paolo Maldini, Roberto Baggio, Alessandro Costacurta were among many football stars and AC Milan figures in attendance.

Outside mourners sang chants and waved red-and-black AC Milan flags, as well as shirts bearing Baresi's iconic number six.

A World Cup winner with Italy in 1982 and a finalist at the 1994 World Cup, Baresi skippered AC Milan in the 1980s and 1990s when they won three European Cups and six Italian league titles.

He retired in 1997 after 719 matches with the Rossoneri, a record surpassed only by Maldini.

The club did not specify the cause of his death.

He had undergone surgery in August 2025 to remove a lung nodule.









