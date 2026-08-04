France records over 400 arrests as 14,000 fire outbreaks reported since start of season

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on Tuesday that just over 400 arrests were made as the country recorded 14,000 fire outbreaks since the start of the season, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Nunez told reporters that 14,000 fire outbreaks were recorded since the start of the fire season and noted that 402 arrests were made by internal security forces for fires "that were either deliberately set or started accidentally."

He noted that those arrested included 156 minors, while 36 people were placed in custody.

The wildfires in the Gironde and Aude departments were brought under control, although the Var department was still battling ongoing blazes on Tuesday.

Nunez noted that the ongoing blaze in the department was "the longest wildfire ever recorded in the Var" as it had been burning for 15 days.

He added that 1,250 firefighters remain deployed to battle the blaze, supported by two Canadair water bombers and two water-dropping helicopters.

The fire alert for Gironde was downgraded from red to orange on Tuesday.





