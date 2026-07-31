Chelsea fined £10 million for FA rule breaches, avoid points deduction

Chelsea have been fined £10 million ($13.41 million) by the English FA after admitting to multiple historical breaches of regulations, the governing body said on Friday.

The breaches were self-reported by Chelsea following ⁠its takeover by U.S. investor ⁠Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital in May 2022.

The Premier League club avoided a points deduction after successfully appealing part of the ⁠original punishment. However, Chelsea will face a suspended two-window registration ban through to June 30, 2027.

After reviewing the case, an independent Regulatory Commission initially imposed a suspended six-point deduction, but that sanction was later set aside on appeal.

"Chelsea FC admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended ⁠until ⁠30 June 2027, and a £10 million fine," the FA said in a statement.

"The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside this sanction following a further hearing."

Rule breaches included of regulations relating to third-party investments and on working with intermediaries, among others.

The £10 million fine ⁠was not subject to appeal, with the FA adding that the full amount will be directed towards grassroots football initiatives.

"In 2022, the club self-reported potential historical rule breaches to all applicable regulators," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Following that report, it has worked openly and transparently with all regulators, including ⁠voluntarily and ‌proactively ‌disclosing many thousands of documents."

The latest sanction ⁠follows other financial penalties imposed on ‌Chelsea for historical regulatory violations.

In March, the club was fined a record £10.75 million for breaches ⁠of the Premier League regulations.

Chelsea were also ⁠handed a one-year first-team transfer ban, suspended for two ⁠years, along with an immediate nine-month ban on academy player transfers.







