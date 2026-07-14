Spain defeat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

European champions Spain beat France 2-0 in the World ⁠Cup semi-finals ⁠on Tuesday, producing a controlled display to book a place in ⁠Sunday's final.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box.

Spain ⁠took command through their positional play after an even start, limiting France's chances and controlling the tempo.

Pedro Porro doubled the ⁠lead in the 58th minute after a one-two with Dani Olmo sent him through to finish past Mike Maignan.

Spain, ‌World ‌Cup winners in ⁠2010, will ‌seek their second title against England ⁠or Argentina at ⁠New York/New Jersey Stadium ⁠on Sunday.









