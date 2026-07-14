Man United sign Tielemans on five-year deal

Manchester United have signed midfielder Youri Tielemans from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on a ⁠five-year contract, ⁠both clubs said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Belgium international has joined Michael Carrick's side for ⁠a fee of £35 million ($46.82 million), according to a team source.

Tielemans scored two goals and supplied seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions last season, helping Villa secure the Europa League title.

"It's hard ⁠to describe ⁠just how proud I am to join Manchester United," Tielemans said in a statement.

"Signing for such a special club feels incredible. It is the culmination of years of ⁠dedication since I first fell in love with football."

Tielemans joined Villa in 2023 after a successful spell at Leicester City, where he made 195 appearances.

At international ⁠level, ‌Tielemans has ‌been a key figure ⁠for Belgium, ‌captaining his side to the quarter-finals of the 2026 ⁠World Cup before ⁠they were knocked out by ⁠Spain.







