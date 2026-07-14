ITALYS MELONI SUFFERS PARLIAMENTARY DEFEAT ON ELECTION LAW REFORM

Italy's parliament on Tuesday rejected a key aspect of voting rules reforms sponsored by Prime Minister Giorgia ⁠Meloni's party, dealing ⁠her a significant setback ahead of general elections due next year.

* The lower house is debating ⁠an electoral reform that would introduce a fully proportional voting system with a seat bonus for the winning coalition.

* In a secret ballot, lawmakers rejected a proposal by Meloni's Brothers of Italy party to reintroduce preference voting for candidates on party lists.

* Meloni's ⁠main ⁠coalition partners, the League and Forza Italia, had said they would support the measure, but it was defeated by 188 votes to 187, indicating that part of the ruling majority defected.

* The missing votes from the ⁠majority "call for a reflection," Meloni said on Facebook, calling the parliamentary setback "a missed opportunity for Italians. But it was worth a try."

* Centre-left opposition parties hailed the result and said it showed Meloni no ⁠longer ‌had full ‌control of her parliamentary majority, ⁠and called on ‌her to resign.

* The opposition had accused Meloni of trying ⁠to rewrite the electoral rules ⁠in her favour, in a bid ⁠to retain power at the 2027 general elections.







