De Ketelaere double puts Belgium into World Cup last eight and ends home interest

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scored twice to take his country into the World Cup quarter-finals, ⁠handing co-hosts United ⁠States a 4-1 thrashing in their round-of-16 tie on Monday, despite the controversial inclusion ⁠of previously suspended Folarin Balogun.

De Ketelaere poached two first-half goals, in the ninth and 33rd minutes, the second coming 61 seconds after the U.S. equalised.

Malik Tillman's deflected free kick brought the home ⁠side ⁠level in the 31st minute.

A horror error from goalkeeper Matt Freese handed Belgium their third goal, scored by substitute Hans Vanaken in the 57th minute.

Romelu Lukaku added ⁠the fourth in stoppage time to complete an emphatic victory.

Striker Balogun, who had his red card ban lifted ahead of the game, played almost the entire ⁠match ‌but ‌only had one threatening ⁠effort on goal.

The U.S.'s elimination means all three co-hosts are out ⁠of the tournament, ⁠after Canada and Mexico also ⁠lost in the last-16.









