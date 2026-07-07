De Ketelaere double puts Belgium into World Cup last eight and ends home interest

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scored twice to take his country into the World Cup quarter-finals, handing co-hosts United States a 4-1 thrashing in their round-of-16 tie on Monday, despite the controversial inclusion of previously suspended Folarin Balogun.
De Ketelaere poached two first-half goals, in the ninth and 33rd minutes, the second coming 61 seconds after the U.S. equalised.
Malik Tillman's deflected free kick brought the home side level in the 31st minute.
A horror error from goalkeeper Matt Freese handed Belgium their third goal, scored by substitute Hans Vanaken in the 57th minute.
Romelu Lukaku added the fourth in stoppage time to complete an emphatic victory.
Striker Balogun, who had his red card ban lifted ahead of the game, played almost the entire match but only had one threatening effort on goal.
The U.S.'s elimination means all three co-hosts are out of the tournament, after Canada and Mexico also lost in the last-16.