Trump says decision to come on selling F-35s to Türkiye

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would make a decision on a potential sale of F-35s to Türkiye, as he began a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO summit.
"It's a decision we're going to make," Trump said, adding that the leaders would also discuss trade and the military.
US President Trump told Turkish President Erdoğan that 'You are a leader respected all over the world.'
"Türkiye has become militarily 'very strong under President Erdoğan's leadership'," Trump added.