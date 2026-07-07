 Contact Us
News World Trump says decision to come on selling F-35s to Türkiye

Trump says decision to come on selling F-35s to Türkiye

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he would soon make a decision regarding the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, speaking just as he sat down for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO summit.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 07,2026
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS DECISION TO COME ON SELLING F-35S TO TÜRKIYE

U.S. President Donald Trump said ⁠on ⁠Tuesday that he would make a ⁠decision on a potential sale of F-35s to Türkiye, as he ⁠began a ⁠meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO summit.

"It's a ⁠decision we're going to make," Trump said, adding that the ⁠leaders ‌would ‌also discuss ⁠trade ‌and the military.

US President Trump told Turkish President Erdoğan that 'You are a leader respected all over the world.'

"Türkiye has become militarily 'very strong under President Erdoğan's leadership'," Trump added.