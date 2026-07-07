Trump says decision to come on selling F-35s to Türkiye

U.S. President Donald Trump said ⁠on ⁠Tuesday that he would make a ⁠decision on a potential sale of F-35s to Türkiye, as he ⁠began a ⁠meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO summit.

"It's a ⁠decision we're going to make," Trump said, adding that the ⁠leaders ‌would ‌also discuss ⁠trade ‌and the military.



US President Trump told Turkish President Erdoğan that 'You are a leader respected all over the world.'



"Türkiye has become militarily 'very strong under President Erdoğan's leadership'," Trump added.