Neymar announces retirement from international football after Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Norway

Neymar announced his retirement from international football Sunday after Brazil's 2-1 loss to Norway in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 eliminated the five-time champions from the tournament.

"I tried. I tried. It started here at Met Life stadium and I finished here. It is now over," Neymar told journalists after the match.

He slumped to the ground in tears following the final whistle at the sports venue in New Jersey before being consoled by teammates.

The 34-year-old scored Brazil's lone goal from the penalty spot in the 10th minute of stoppage time, but it was not enough to prevent elimination as Norway reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

Neymar retires as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 international goals in 130 appearances. He made his senior international debut in 2010 after beginning his professional career with Santos FC in 2009 and won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil in 2016.