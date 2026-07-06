TÜRKIYE-ROMANIA DEFENSE COOPERATION TO BOLSTER NATOS COLLECTIVE SECURITY: DEFENSE INDUSTRY CHIEF

Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Gorgun stated on Monday that stronger defense industry cooperation between Türkiye and Romania would enhance the two allies' joint capabilities and contribute to NATO's collective security.

Gorgun hosted Romanian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Radu Miruta and his delegation at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) facilities as part of the 2026 NATO Summit and NATO Defense Industry Forum in Ankara.

"I believe that taking this strong partnership even further will make significant contributions to our joint capabilities and the Alliance's collective security," Gorgun said in a post on the US social media platform X.

During the visit, the Romanian delegation was briefed on Türkiye's national aerospace projects, production infrastructure and high-technology capabilities.

"It was a pleasure to host H.E. Radu Dinel Miruta, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Romania, and his delegation at TUSAS," he said.

"The CAm. Roman Corvette, delivered to the Romanian Navy last June, is a tangible reflection of the level our strategic cooperation between these two NATO Allies has reached," he said.

Defense industry cooperation between Türkiye and Romania has continued to deepen through concrete projects and deliveries, Gorgun added.

He also thanked Miruta for the visit and the productive discussions, saying Türkiye would continue to strengthen defense industry cooperation with friendly and allied countries through a strategic approach.