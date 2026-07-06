Netanyahu urges US not to sell F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday urged the United States not to sell its F-35 fighter jets or components to Türkiye, arguing it would "upset the power balance" in the region.

US President Donald Trump travels later Monday to Ankara for a NATO summit, and his visit could be seen by the Turks as an opportunity to secure acquisition of dozens of jet engines and potential readmission to the F-35 fighter jet program.

The Israeli prime minister, however, warned that it would be a mistake for Washington to reward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whom Netanyahu said "calls openly for the annihilation of Israel," with advanced military technology.

"I don't think they should be given F-35s or the engines for their fighter jets, because that'll upset the power balance in the Middle East, which is ultimately guaranteed by Israeli air superiority and also by, I think, by America's posture in the Middle East," Netanyahu told Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends."

Last month, Trump promised to make Erdoğan "very happy" when asked about Türkiye looking to secure F110 jet engines and regaining access to the F-35 program.

Analysts say Türkiye wants to secure the new engines for use in its flagship KAAN stealth fighter project, as Ankara seeks to join the exclusive club of nations producing fifth-generation combat aircraft, notably the United States, China and Russia.











