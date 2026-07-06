INFANTINO SAYS FIFAS JUDICIAL BODIES ARE INDEPENDENT

News Sports Infantino says FIFA's judicial bodies are independent

Infantino says FIFA's judicial bodies are independent

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed he received a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Folarin Balogun's red card, but insisted the conversation had absolutely no bearing on the decision to lift the striker's World Cup ban.

DPA SPORTS Published July 06,2026 Subscribe

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has confirmed he received a call from US President Donald Trump about Folarin Balogun's red card but says it in no way influenced the decision to suspend his ban.



As it stands, the US forward will be eligible to face Belgium later on Monday in the World Cup last 16 despite a widespread outcry over alleged political meddling and a Belgium appeal.



Infantino said in a statement: "I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA's governance. FIFA's judicial bodies are independent.



"They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected."



Normally players who receive World Cup red cards automatically receive one-game bans, even if the referee's decision is widely deemed to be harsh.



But critics say FIFA has broken with protocol following a call from Trump, which Infantino denied.



"Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues," the FIFA chief added.



"During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA's system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold."











