UKRAINE HITS REFINERY IN RUSSIAS KRASNODAR REGION OVERNIGHT

Ukrainian drones struck Russian targets including an oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region ⁠overnight, local ⁠authorities said, as Kyiv continues energy infrastructure attacks that have caused acute ⁠fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev said that a fire had broken out at the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, with one ⁠person ⁠killed and another injured in a nearby village.

Unverified footage on social media showed a large fire at the refinery.

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with ⁠capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day. It supplies fuel for domestic use and export.

Elsewhere in Russia, the governor of the Yaroslavl region, east of ⁠Moscow, ‌said ‌the region had ⁠come under ‌drone attack and that temporary limits had been placed ⁠on movement ⁠on some road routes to the ⁠Russian capital.









