Indian PM Modi seeks ways to strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday he was seeking ways to further enhance bilateral ties between his country and Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation.

Modi said India attached importance to Mauritius' progress and development, with ongoing Indian-supported projects in the country contributing to health care, connectivity, sustainable development, and the blue economy.

He spoke during a bilateral meeting with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Victoria, the capital of the Seychelles, where the two leaders are due to attend the country's golden jubilee celebration on Monday.

"The progress being made across every area of our enhanced strategic partnership is a matter of satisfaction for us. A number of projects are being implemented under our special economic package," Modi said in a post on his X account.

Separately, Ramgoolam said the two leaders discussed collaboration in defense and energy, among other projects being implemented under the India-Mauritius special economic package.

He said his country would continue working closely with India for mutual growth, peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.