Africa CDC, WHO launch unified platform to support Ebola response

Healthcare workers disinfect a stretcher after transporting a patient suffering from the Ebola virus disease from an ambulance at the Ebola Treatment Center in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 23, 2026. (AFP)

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced the launch of a new platform Sunday to support continental health emergency capabilities amid the ongoing Ebola virus outbreak in the region.

Dubbed the Joint Continental Incident Management Support Team (IMST), the platform was launched in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and the Ugandan government, according to a statement.

Africa CDC said the platform establishes a unified operational framework to strengthen Africa's capacity to prepare for, coordinate and respond to public health emergencies while supporting the ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease response.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 1,155 confirmed Ebola cases, including more than 300 deaths, while Uganda has reported 20 confirmed cases, including two deaths.

To be hosted at Makerere University in Uganda, the new platform will support Congo, Uganda and neighboring at-risk countries through integrated technical assistance, operational coordination and multidisciplinary expertise.

Tolbert Nyenswah, an Africa CDC official, said the continental platform "represents Africa's commitment to stronger institutions, coordinated action and country-led emergency response."

Nyenswah reaffirmed Africa CDC's commitment to continue supporting African states through technical expertise, regional collaboration and partnerships that protect communities and strengthen the continent's health security.

The new platform reinforces regional preparedness and cross-border collaboration as essential pillars of Africa's health security, Africa CDC added.

World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa official Marie-Roseline Belizaire said that through coordinated technical support and shared expertise, "we are strengthening national leadership, improving cross-border collaboration and helping countries respond more effectively to public health emergencies."