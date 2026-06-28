Trump lashes out at Washington, DC, mayoral nominee

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Democratic mayoral nominee Janeese Lewis George, calling her a "communist" and attacking her policy positions ahead of Washington, DC's mayoral election.

"Janeese Lewis George, the Communist who is almost certainly going to be elected Mayor of Washington, D.C., has stated that she wants to empty the prisons, make D.C. a Sanctuary City, oppose ICE, welcome Criminal Illegal Aliens back into our beloved Capital, resist Anti-Crime Crackdowns, Defund the Police, continue and expand Cashless Bail, and so many other Capital destroying 'things'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

George won the Democratic primary for mayor of Washington, DC, earlier this month, securing her party's nomination in the heavily Democratic city and becoming the likely successor to outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser after the November general election.

Trump said he would not allow Washington, DC, to be "destroyed."

"In the end, it will never work out, nor will I let it even have a chance because I have worked too hard to make Washington, D.C., the Envy of the World, with almost No Crime, and a Beautification process that has been second to none," he said.

Trump also said he would "meet with Janeese Lewis George," adding that Washington, DC, is "again a Safe and Prestigious Community."

"Many people, including myself, have worked long and hard to get it there, and we will not let it be destroyed by a Communist adherent who has no intention to, MAKE WASHINGTON GREAT AGAIN!" he added.