Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein agree to 3-year, $75M deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder are retaining a key piece of their frontcourt, agreeing to a new three-year, $75 million deal with Isaiah Hartenstein, ESPN reported on Friday night.
The deal, which would keep the 28-year-old Hartenstein in the state's capital through 2028-29, would bring his total earnings with the Thunder to $134 million guaranteed over five seasons, per the report.
Hartenstein joined Oklahoma City as a free agent in 2024 on a three-year deal worth $87 million and included a third-year team option. The 7-footer played a vital role in the franchise's NBA title run in 2024-25, and made 99 starts over 104 regular-season games and 35 of 38 playoff games the past two seasons.
Per the report, the agreement includes a maximum 15% trade kicker and a mutual option for both Hartenstein and his agents, along with the team, to rework the agreement before the final season of the deal.
Hartenstein is coming off an injury-plagued season that limited him to 47 games (46 starts) and averages of 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 24.2 minutes per game. Over his eight NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Thunder, he averages 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 20.0 minutes in 426 games (160 starts).