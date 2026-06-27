Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein agree to 3-year, $75M deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder are retaining a key piece of their frontcourt, agreeing to a new three-year, $75 million deal with Isaiah Hartenstein, ⁠ESPN reported on Friday ⁠night.

The deal, which would keep the 28-year-old Hartenstein in the state's capital through 2028-29, would bring his total ⁠earnings with the Thunder to $134 million guaranteed over five seasons, per the report.

Hartenstein joined Oklahoma City as a free agent in 2024 on a three-year deal worth $87 million and included a third-year team option. The 7-footer played a vital role in the franchise's NBA ⁠title ⁠run in 2024-25, and made 99 starts over 104 regular-season games and 35 of 38 playoff games the past two seasons.

Per the report, the agreement includes a maximum 15% trade kicker and a mutual option for both ⁠Hartenstein and his agents, along with the team, to rework the agreement before the final season of the deal.

Hartenstein is coming off an injury-plagued season that limited him to 47 games (46 starts) and averages ⁠of ‌9.2 ‌points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists ⁠and 24.2 minutes per ‌game. Over his eight NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, ⁠Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles ⁠Clippers, New York Knicks and Thunder, he ⁠averages 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 20.0 minutes in 426 games (160 starts).









