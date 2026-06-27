Spain into knock-outs, Cape Verde make history, Uruguay out

Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 on Friday to reach the knock-out stage of the World Cup, but the South American nation is eliminated from the tournament.



It's a second consecutive group stage exit for two-time world champions Uruguay.



Debutants Cape Verde, meanwhile, kept writing football history for their nation as they advanced to the knock-outs after a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia, who are also out.



Spain are through as Group H winners and will face either Austria or Algeria in the round of 32 on Thursday.



The 2010 world champions were stunned in the first group stage match and held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde, but bounced back with a 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia.



They sealed a spot in the next round thanks to Alex Baena's winner against Uruguay in the 42nd and a little help from goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.



Baena collected a low ball from Marcos Llorente and unleashed a shot to the goal. Muslera got his two hands to it, but the ball still slipped through and fell into the net.



"The truth is we knew it would be tough, that we were playing for first place and they were playing for their lives. It's probably one of the most important goals of my career," Baena said.



Uruguay said farewell to the tournament with a red card for Agustin Canobbio, who was sent off in stoppage-time for a harsh tackle on Pau Cubarsi.



"I wasn't able to maximize the potential of Uruguay's players," coach Marcelo Bielsa said after the elimination.



"What I gave Uruguayan football is nothing because any contribution that a coach can make to a national team is futile if you don't have a positive outcome. If you ask me how they'll remember me, they'll remember me as someone who left nothing.



"The match was quite even. We deserved a draw. We should have had a draw. Performance was not the issue."



Cape Verde finished second in the group and will face title holders Argentina next Friday.



Their match against Saudi Arabia ended before the final whistle for Uruguay v Spain and the Cape Verde players gathered on the pitch to watch the final minutes on a cellphone.



Celebrations broke out just a few minutes later as Spain's victory was confirmed.



"For me, it's a dream come true. I was on the verge of crying," midfielder Deroy Duarte said.



Goalkeeper Vozinha added: "We grew up under difficult conditions. Our grandparents and parents made great sacrifices. I believe we have demonstrated the resilience of the people of Cape Verde. We have shown the passion with which we represent our country."



