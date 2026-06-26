TÜRKIYES BESIKTAS JOINS EUROLEAGUE FOR 2026-27 SEASON

The EuroLeague confirmed on Friday that Türkiye's Besiktas joined Europe's top competition for the 2026-27 season.

"The Board approved the 20-team lineup that will compete in the 2026-27 EuroLeague season, with Paris Basketball and Besiktas Istanbul receiving one-year wildcards," EuroLeague said in a statement.

The Istanbul-based basketball club has returned to Europe's top basketball competition for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The EuroLeague added that the clubs reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the competition to 24 teams for the 2027-28 season.



