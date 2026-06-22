News Sports Iran leave locker room note thanking LA for World Cup 'hospitality'

Iran leave locker room note thanking LA for World Cup 'hospitality'

Iran’s players left a handwritten note in their locker room after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Belgium, thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality and saying they would leave the city “with dignity” despite the difficult conditions surrounding their World Cup campaign.

DPA SPORTS Published June 22,2026 Subscribe

Iran players left a handwritten note in the locker room after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Belgium, thanking Los Angeles for its "hospitality," despite the difficult conditions facing the team in its World Cup campaign.



Amid the conflict in the Middle East, Iran have faced unprecedented restrictions for their two Group G fixtures in Inglewood, having to travel from their Mexico base to the United States less than a day before kick-off and having to return straight after the games.



Following the opening 2-2 draw with New Zealand, coach Amir Ghalenoei said Iran was the "most oppressed" team at the World Cup.



In his post-match press conference on Sunday, he added that the war in Iran and the visa restrictions meant the side "arrived at this World Cup in the worst possible shape imaginable."



Nevertheless, Iran have performed well in the tournament so far and enter their final fixture against Egypt on Saturday in Seattle with an opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.



"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity," the locker room message from the Iranian players said. "Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes."



The note also referenced the attack on a school in Minab on the first day of the war with the United States, which reportedly killed 168 girls.



"May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations," the message ended.



Earlier, there were boos for the Iranian national anthem from sections of the stadium used by NFL teams the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.



The world's largest Iranian diaspora is present in southern California, many of whom are opposed to the government in the Islamic Republic, which heavily cracked down on protesters earlier this year.



The old Iranian flag used before the 1979 Islamic revolution was again spotted in the stadium as well as a "Free Iran" banner.



Iranian officials had said the team would walk off the pitch in such cases, but just like the first match, the players stuck to football.



Before kick-off, Iran said claims from Markwayne Mullin, the US homeland security secretary, that a person with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tried to join the flight to the US on Saturday were "fabricated and entirely baseless allegations."











