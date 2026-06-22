Iran’s chief negotiator arrives in Oman for talks on new Hormuz arrangements

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 22, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Iran's Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf arrived in Oman on Monday alongside top diplomat Abbas Araghchi for talks on new arrangements concerning the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, Qalibaf was received upon arrival by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

IRIB said Qalibaf arrived in Oman after participating in the Switzerland negotiations with the US and making what it described as a "necessary stop" in Tehran.

The visit is aimed at holding joint consultations between Tehran and Muscat on a new management framework for the strategic waterway, the outlet said.

Oman's official news agency said Muscat and Tehran stressed "the importance of using the current diplomatic moment to support peace efforts and strengthen de-escalation and stability, in line with international law and principles of good neighborliness."

The two sides also underlined the need to preserve regional security and ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and international waterways.

The trip comes a day after Qalibaf and Araghchi took part in 18 hours of negotiations with the US in Switzerland under Pakistani and Qatari mediation on the implementation of the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.

According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Qalibaf is also expected to meet Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional coordination.