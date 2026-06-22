Turkish president to host Polish counterpart for talks on bilateral, regional issues

Polish President Karol Nawrocki will arrive in Türkiye on Tuesday for a two-day official visit, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Monday.

"At the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Polish President Karol Nawrocki will pay an official visit to Türkiye on June 23-24, 2026," Duran said in a statement on the US social media platform X.

He said the leaders are expected to review Türkiye-Poland ties and discuss steps to further strengthen existing cooperation.

The talks are also expected to include an exchange of views on bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments, according to the statement.