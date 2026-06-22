Turkish president, Iraqi premier discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi spoke over the phone and discussed bilateral relations between their countries, as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said Monday.

During the phone call, Erdoğan said Türkiye wants to further advance relations with Iraq in the new period, noting that there is significant potential for cooperation, particularly in energy, the defense industry and transportation.

He also invited al-Zaidi to visit Türkiye for comprehensive consultations, the directorate said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.