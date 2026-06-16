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News World Lithuania set to appoint new prime minister, ruling party says

Lithuania set to appoint new prime minister, ruling party says

Reuters WORLD
Published June 16,2026
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LITHUANIA SET TO APPOINT NEW PRIME MINISTER, RULING PARTY SAYS
Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene attends a press conference during the Nordic-Baltic cooperation (NB8) Prime Ministers' meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 9, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Lithuania's ruling Social Democrat ⁠party ⁠said on Tuesday that its chair Mindaugas Sinkevicius plans to ⁠become prime minister, replacing Inga Ruginiene of the same party who held the position since last year.

"Mindaugas Sinkevicius is ready ⁠to ⁠assume full responsibility for the formation of the new Government and serve as Prime Minister", Lithuania's Social Democrat Party ⁠said in a Facebook social post on Tuesday.

The Social Democrat party earlier this month voted ⁠to ‌remove the ‌populist Nemunas Dawn, ⁠whose leader ‌was sentenced for antisemitism, from the ⁠coalition government.