Lithuania set to appoint new prime minister, ruling party says

Lithuania's ruling Social Democrat party said on Tuesday that its chair Mindaugas Sinkevicius plans to become prime minister, replacing Inga Ruginiene of the same party who held the position since last year.
"Mindaugas Sinkevicius is ready to assume full responsibility for the formation of the new Government and serve as Prime Minister", Lithuania's Social Democrat Party said in a Facebook social post on Tuesday.
The Social Democrat party earlier this month voted to remove the populist Nemunas Dawn, whose leader was sentenced for antisemitism, from the coalition government.