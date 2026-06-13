News Sports 'Keep it going!' Trump happy after US World Cup win

'Keep it going!' Trump happy after US World Cup win

President Trump congratulated the U.S. men’s national team Saturday after their 4-1 World Cup win over Paraguay.

DPA SPORTS Published June 13,2026 Subscribe

United States President Donald Trump has congratulated the national football team after their impressive 4-1 victory against Paraguay at the World Cup.



"Congratulations to Team USA on their Big Win, 4-1, over a very good Paraguay team. Keep it going! President DJT," the president posted on Saturday on his Truth Social platform.



The convincing victory on Friday in Los Angeles was the perfect start for the US which hosts the World Cup together with Mexico and Canada. The team's other group stage opponents are Australia and Turkey.



Trump did not attend the match but Secretary of State Marco Rubio was present. It is not known whether Trump plans to attend US games but he will definitely be at the July 19 final in New Jersey and present the trophy to the winning team.











