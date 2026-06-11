Haiti shirt modified after FIFA veto against war scene

Haiti's World Cup shirt has been altered after the governing body FIFA vetoed it over a depicted war scene.



Kit makers Saeta confirmed the change ahead of the team's maiden World Cup match on Saturday against Scotland but insisted the design "was not intended as a political statement" but rather as "a tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti's future."



The front of the shirt showed at the bottom an illustration of the Battle of Vertieres in 1803 between local slaves and French troops through which Haiti gained independence.



The team wore the shirt in two recent tune-up games before FIFA intervened.



Saeta said it had designed the original shirts to celebrate "the pride resilience and spirit of the Haitan people" but has now "implemented the final requirements communicated by FIFA."



Haiti will wear the modified blue shirt against Scotland, with Brazil and Morocco their other group stage opponents.



