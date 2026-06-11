Strong Türkiye-Bulgaria ties shape common future, Turkish foreign minister says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday said his visit to Bulgaria reaffirmed the strength of ties between the two neighboring countries and their shared commitment to advancing cooperation.

"Our visit once again showed that the strong bonds established between our nations shape not only today but also our common future," Fidan said in a statement on US social media company X after he visited the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

Fidan said Türkiye has deep-rooted historical, human, and cultural ties with neighboring and allied Bulgaria, adding that he sincerely believes the visit will further strengthen bilateral partnership and regional cooperation.

He thanked Bulgarian officials, including his counterpart Velislava Petrova-Chamova, for their hospitality and contributions to the successful completion of the visit.

Fidan said his meetings with President Iliyana Yotova, Prime Minister Rumen Radev, and Foreign Minister Petrova-Chamova showed once again that the two countries can further deepen cooperation in strategic areas such as energy, transport, connectivity, and the defense industry.

"We will continue to work together in this direction," he said.

The minister also said he was pleased to meet again with members of the Turkish community in Bulgaria, whom he said he had known closely since his time as head of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Fidan said he also met with Turkish businesspeople operating in Bulgaria and had the opportunity to assess their work and contributions on site.

"We follow with satisfaction and pride the contributions of our kin and businesspeople to Bulgaria's peace and prosperity," he said.

Fidan added that attending the 2025-2026 academic year graduation ceremony of the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute, which he described as a center of knowledge and wisdom for Muslims in Bulgaria, was a special source of pride.

"Meeting these bright young people who are walking toward the future while preserving their faith, identity, and cultural heritage truly gave us hope," he said.

Fidan said Türkiye is determined to further advance its relations with Bulgaria on the basis of mutual respect, common interests, and good neighborliness.