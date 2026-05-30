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Mavs' Kyrie Irving "close to 100%" in recovery from torn ACL

During a Twitch livestream, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving provided an update on his torn ACL recovery, stating that he is nearing full strength.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 31,2026
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MAVS KYRIE IRVING CLOSE TO 100% IN RECOVERY FROM TORN ACL

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving gave an update on his recovery from a torn ACL ⁠via Twitch, ⁠saying he is now close to full strength.

"I am definitely close ⁠to being over at 100% in terms on my ACL recovery," Irving said. "It's been a while now. ... I'm just so grateful that I've had the time to ⁠heal ⁠and just experiment with my body more on the court."

The nine-time All-Star has been sidelined since his injury March 3, 2025. During the ⁠2024-25 campaign, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 50 games (all starts), while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.

Last ⁠season, ‌the ‌Mavericks struggled without ⁠the 34-year-old ‌veteran, limping to a 26-56 record.

A return means ⁠Irving will ⁠be able to pair ⁠NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg next season.