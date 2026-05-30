Mavs' Kyrie Irving "close to 100%" in recovery from torn ACL

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving gave an update on his recovery from a torn ACL via Twitch, saying he is now close to full strength.
"I am definitely close to being over at 100% in terms on my ACL recovery," Irving said. "It's been a while now. ... I'm just so grateful that I've had the time to heal and just experiment with my body more on the court."
The nine-time All-Star has been sidelined since his injury March 3, 2025. During the 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 50 games (all starts), while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.
Last season, the Mavericks struggled without the 34-year-old veteran, limping to a 26-56 record.
A return means Irving will be able to pair NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg next season.