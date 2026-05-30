Iranian negotiator says final draft not yet approved, Tehran can quit US deal over violations

Saeed Ajorlou, a member of Iran's negotiating team's media committee, said Saturday that Tehran has yet to approve the final draft of a proposed agreement with the United States and could withdraw from the deal if the other side fails to uphold its commitments.

Ajorlou told Iranian state television that, to his knowledge, the final text had not been approved as of Friday night, although only limited differences remained between the parties.

"If the final text is approved, we will enter a 60-day process of discussions on the details," he said, adding that each of the agreement's 14 articles contains annexes requiring further negotiations.

Ajorlou stressed that implementation mechanisms would be more important than the text itself, particularly regarding access to Iranian assets and the fulfillment of commitments by the other side.

According to Ajorlou, the proposed agreement includes provisions allowing Iran to withdraw if commitments are not met.

He said Tehran could exit the deal if violations occur, including breaches of the ceasefire, failure to provide access to Iranian funds, or failure to lift a maritime blockade.

"If they do not lift the maritime blockade, we can leave the agreement. If they do not make those funds available to us, we can leave the agreement," he said.

Ajorlou described the mechanism as a new form of "snapback" provision that would operate in Iran's favor if the other side fails to uphold its obligations.

He added that any failure to implement commitments during the initial phase would prompt Tehran to reconsider participation in the planned 60-day talks.

"The agreement is entirely based on implementation and objective guarantees," he said.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf while closing the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

The two sides have since continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict. US officials have said a proposed framework could include a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and a roadmap for further negotiations.