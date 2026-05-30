 Contact Us
News Americas Trump considers dropping concerts in US capital after artists drop out

Trump considers dropping concerts in US capital after artists drop out

US President Donald Trump, claiming he could draw larger audiences than Elvis Presley, said Saturday he was considering headlining a Washington rally after several artists quit events celebrating the country's 250th anniversary.

Reuters AMERICAS
Published May 30,2026
Subscribe
TRUMP CONSIDERS DROPPING CONCERTS IN US CAPITAL AFTER ARTISTS DROP OUT

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering cancelling ⁠a series ⁠of concerts commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary after a number of ⁠artists dropped out, and giving a speech instead.

On Friday, Bret Michaels, frontman of the rock group Poison, was the fifth musician to withdraw ⁠from ⁠the "Freedom 250" concerts, which are scheduled to take place from June 25 through July 10 on Washington's National Mall.

Trump said on ⁠Saturday on Truth Social he was considering giving a speech and rally and called himself "the Number One Attraction anywhere ⁠in ‌the ‌World, the man ⁠who gets ‌much larger audiences than Elvis in his ⁠prime and ⁠he does so ⁠without a guitar."