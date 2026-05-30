Trump considers dropping concerts in US capital after artists drop out

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering cancelling ⁠a series ⁠of concerts commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary after a number of ⁠artists dropped out, and giving a speech instead.

On Friday, Bret Michaels, frontman of the rock group Poison, was the fifth musician to withdraw ⁠from ⁠the "Freedom 250" concerts, which are scheduled to take place from June 25 through July 10 on Washington's National Mall.

Trump said on ⁠Saturday on Truth Social he was considering giving a speech and rally and called himself "the Number One Attraction anywhere ⁠in ‌the ‌World, the man ⁠who gets ‌much larger audiences than Elvis in his ⁠prime and ⁠he does so ⁠without a guitar."









