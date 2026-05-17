News Sports Eintracht Frankfurt sack coach Riera after disappointing season

Eintracht Frankfurt sack coach Riera after disappointing season

The "Albert Riera experiment" at Eintracht Frankfurt is over after just 14 games. The Bundesliga club announced his immediate sacking this Sunday, citing a failure to secure a top-seven finish. Riera, who arrived in February to replace Dino Toppmöller, leaves alongside his entire backroom staff following a winless run in the final five matches of the campaign.

DPA SPORTS Published May 17,2026 Subscribe

Eintracht Frankfurt have dismissed head coach Albert Riera with immediate effect after just three and a half months in charge, the Bundesliga club announced on Sunday.



The decision came a day after a 2–2 draw against VfB Stuttgart on the final matchday of the season, which saw Frankfurt miss out on qualification for European competition. The last time Frankfurt failed to qualify for international competition was in the 2020-21 season.



Riera took on the job in February. Under his leadership, the team recorded four wins, five draws and five defeats, averaging 1.21 points per game. Eintracht Frankfurt finished the 2025-26 season in eighth place in the Bundesliga.



However, the decision to part ways was likely influenced not only by performances on the pitch but also by Riera's at times controversial public remarks and reportedly strained relationships with some players.



In April, he said he had inherited "the worst team in Europe" defensively when he took over in early February.



Among other controversial moves, Riera benched Mario Götze, the 2014 World Cup final goalscorer – just before the veteran's contract extension was made official.



"After intensive discussions, we jointly came to the decision to end our cooperation with immediate effect," sporting director Markus Krösche said of the Spaniard's departure.



"Following an open and honest analysis of the sporting development, we came to the conclusion that we want to take a different path going into next season."



Riera, in a club statement, said: "The club and I have mutually agreed to end our cooperation. As head coach, I take responsibility for the sporting results, and throughout this period my only focus was to improve the team and achieve success. I felt it was my duty to protect the club and the players, and I would act the same way again at any time."











