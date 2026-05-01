PALESTINES FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION CHIEF URGES FIFA ACTION OVER ISRAELI ‘CRIMES’ AGAINST PALESTINIAN SPORTS

Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub called on FIFA to take action over the Israeli "crimes" against Palestinian sports, saying ongoing violations could ultimately lead to Israel's expulsion from the global governing body.

In an interview with Anadolu, Rajoub said "the scale of crimes committed and being committed against Palestinian sports, athletes and sports facilities requires a position from FIFA and the continental federations under it."

He stressed that the Palestinian move seeks "to hold the (Israeli) occupation accountable, leading to Israel's expulsion from FIFA."

LEGAL PUSH WITHIN FIFA FRAMEWORK



The association chief said the move comes "within the framework of the rules and regulations in force in FIFA and the Olympic Charter, in an effort to expose the occupation's practices for accountability."

He added that the Palestinian association has raised the issue for years, "which includes clear violations," pointing to "the presence of nine Israeli clubs operating in settlements built on the lands of the occupied Palestinian state, which the world recognizes as occupied territories."

"We have been speaking the language of laws, regulations and statutes, but Israeli behavior has been characterized by arrogance and disregard for international institutions, and dealing with them with arrogance," he said.

Rajoub also said the Israeli delegate "spoke within the General Assembly as if Israel were an ideal republic in democracy, pluralism, and the absence of discrimination, racism and occupation crimes," at a time when "more than 200 member associations are aware of what is happening."

PRESSURE, APPEALS AND NEXT STEPS



He added that such conduct "led to the Israeli delegate being isolated, humiliated and scorned within the General Assembly," attributing this to "his conduct based on arrogance."

"The Palestinian cause is a just cause, and it has been presented in a civilized manner and in a sporting spirit," Rajoub said, adding that the latest FIFA meeting "constituted a strategic milestone in condemning this occupation and its behavior."

"We believe this is the beginning of a path that may lead to sanctions on this occupation, which has become besieged, rejected and shunned," he added.

Regarding FIFA's decision, Rajoub said the FIFA Council "took an incorrect decision due to pressure."

"We are struggling through FIFA and in accordance with its laws, but these pressures affected the decision.

"We moved through the General Assembly and also turned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge this decision," he said.

Rajoub added that Israeli conduct "based on arrogance" contributed to "exposing it and placing it in a position of vulnerability before the international community, where it has become isolated and rejected."

He stressed that the Palestinian association will continue its legal efforts "to ensure the equal application of laws and to protect the rights of Palestinian athletes."

CLEAR POSITION AT FIFA CONGRESS



Rajoub refused to shake hands with the Israeli FA representative, Bassem Sheikh Suleiman, during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, after being invited to the stage by FIFA President Gianni Infantino following his speech.

Rajoub later shared a video on Facebook, which stated: "From the FIFA platform, we took a clear and principled position by refusing to shake hands with the representative of the Israeli association."

He said it was "an affirmation that national dignity is not subject to protocol considerations out of respect for the sanctity of our people's blood, including our athletes."

In remarks to the congress, Rajoub said the Palestinian association will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over FIFA's decision not to take action regarding violations linked to Israeli clubs in illegal settlements.

He said a formal appeal was filed on April 22, 2026, in a step aimed at "correcting course" and ensuring rules are applied equally to all associations without exception.

He added that the FIFA Council chose not to respond to the Palestinian proposal on March 19, even though they fined the Israeli association for discrimination, which he called a "contradiction between recognizing violations and not taking any action to stop them."

The Palestinian FA is calling for a halt to club activities in illegal settlements, saying the territories are "occupied under international law" and that continued activity without deterrent measures "undermines the credibility of the international football system."

Israeli clubs operate in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The international community and the UN consider the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an occupied Palestinian territory and view Israeli settlements there as illegal under international law.

























