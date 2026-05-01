Türkiye congratulates Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Al-Zaidi

Türkiye on Friday congratulated Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, who has been tasked with forming a new government, voicing hope that the process will be completed swiftly.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Zaidi was assigned to form a new government as part of Iraq's constitutional process following the election of the speaker of parliament and the president.

"We congratulate Ali Al-Zaidi, who has been assigned to form the new government in Iraq, and wish this development to be beneficial for the Iraqi people," the ministry said.

It added that Ankara hopes the government formation process will be finalized as soon as possible.

The statement also underlined Türkiye's intention to further advance its strategic and institutional cooperation with Iraq, drawing on "deep-rooted historical, human, cultural and economic ties," and to expand this cooperation to include regional dimensions.

Iraqi President Nizar Amedi tasked Zaidi with forming a government on April 27 after he was nominated by the Coordination Framework, the largest bloc in parliament.

Several Shiite, Sunni, Kurdish and Turkmen political parties in Iraq have also congratulated Zaidi and expressed support for his designation.

Under Iraq's Constitution, Zaidi is required to form his cabinet and secure a vote of confidence in parliament within 30 days of receiving his mandate.





