May Day rallies held across Europe

People take part in the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2026. (REUTERS)

Cities across Europe saw protests and strikes on Friday as part of International Workers' Day rallies.

In France, demonstrations were planned in several cities, including Bordeaux, Paris, Nice, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, and Rennes, with thousands taking part alongside trade unions, according to BFM TV.

According to early reports, four people were arrested in Lyon during a march attended by approximately 6,500 people.

A few dozen black bloc protesters were seen in the procession and fired fireworks at law enforcement, who responded with tear gas, a police source said.

In Marseille, demonstrations drew 3,400 protesters without incident, while 4,000 people gathered in Nantes, where some tensions arose as masked individuals threw projectiles and fireworks at police.

In Belgium, around 30 union delegates gathered in front of a Hema store in Brussels to protest its opening on May 1, according to broadcaster RTBF.

Unions said the company was not respecting Belgian labor laws by keeping stores open throughout a public holiday.

Italian trade unions and workers rallied in Venice, Turin, Santeramo in Colle in the Apulia region, and Naples, according to ANSA news agency.

In Turin, a group of protesters split off from the main march and clashed with police, attacking officers with clubs, spraying substances, and throwing bottles. The police responded with water cannons and tear gas.

In Spain, major trade unions UGT and CCOO held a nationwide march in Malaga, calling for decent and affordable housing, wage increases, and the protection of democracy and public services, according to RTVE.

In Germany, more than 366,000 people took part in 413 events nationwide, daily Welt reported, citing the German Trade Union Confederation. Unions rallied under the slogan: "Our jobs first, then your profits."

Portugal's two main unions, CGTP and UGT, planned dozens of events across the country, including political gatherings, workshops, and marches, with thousands expected to attend, according to broadcaster RTP.

Greece also saw rallies in several cities, including Athens, where demonstrators highlighted inflation, the housing crisis, and the need for stronger wages through sectoral agreements, according to broadcaster ERT.

In Finland, May Day events were mostly peaceful, with concerts and celebrations taking place. However, authorities reported cases of disorderly behavior, excessive drinking, assaults, domestic disturbances, and traffic violations, according to Yle.