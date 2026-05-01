Senate panel Democrat urges diplomacy as Trump Iran war hits 60-day mark

A senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Friday urged the Trump administration to shift toward diplomacy with Iran as the conflict reached its 60th day, warning the war lacks a clear strategy or exit plan.

"After sixty days of conflict, President Trump still does not have a strategy or way out for this poorly planned war," Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.

"Americans want a lasting end to this conflict. They want lower prices at home. They want peace and prosperity. In short, they want what the President promised. It's time the Administration pursued a serious diplomatic path forward," she added.

Referring to the threshold set by the War Powers Act, Shaheen said the administration must either end hostilities or justify extending them to the Congress and the public.

She highlighted the human and economic toll, saying 13 US service members have been killed, while tens of thousands remain at risk across the region. She added the conflict is pushing up energy prices and disrupting global shipping, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.