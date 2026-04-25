Palhinha scores late Tottenham goal at Wolves to end winless run

Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha scored eight minutes from time as his side claimed a first Premier League victory in 16 games with a 1-0 win against relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux ⁠on Saturday but they remain ⁠in the bottom three.

Spurs have 34 points from 34 matches but are still 18th and in the drop zone after West Ham United's last-gasp 2-1 home win ⁠over Everton, leaving Tottenham two points from the safety zone.

It had been a frustrating afternoon for the visitors as they created little of substance until Palhinha, who also scored a late goal in the 1-1 home draw with Wolves earlier in the season, turned the ball in at the back post from Richarlison's miscued shot.

Wolves' relegation was confirmed on Monday and so for the home fans there was no tension but for Spurs ⁠supporters ⁠it was another nervous occasion in which their team finally ended their long winless league run but remain in a perilous position.

The visitors had almost 70 percent of the possession in the first half but were sloppy with it and created little in the way of chances. They lost striker Dominic Solanke to a hamstring injury five minutes before halftime to ⁠be replaced by Richarlison.

Xavi Simons created a shooting chance early in the second half but fired wide, and then went off with an injury in another blow for manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Mateus Mane headed over for Wolves, before Jose Sa made a fine stop to deny Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur's header from a corner.

Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin ⁠Kinsky ‌made a ‌sprawling save from Joao Gomes' free kick in ⁠the dying seconds of added time ‌as the visitors kept a first clean sheet in 15 games, another tick on the afternoon for ⁠their positive momentum.

Spurs managed only two shots on ⁠target in the match, but one of those was their ⁠winning moment from Palhinha, without which they would have been cut adrift in the bottom three.









