Turkish FM Fidan holds calls with Iranian, Pakistani counterparts

The Turkish foreign minister held separate phone calls with his Iranian and Pakistani counterparts, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The talks between Hakan Fidan, Abbas Araghchi and Ishaq Dar focused on the latest developments in the negotiation process between Iran and the US, according to the ministry.

The first round of talks between the US and Iran was held in Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to produce an agreement to end the conflict that began on Feb. 28 and spread across the Middle East.

The talks followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by Trump.