Barcelona march on towards title with 2-0 victory at Getafe

Barcelona continued their march towards the LaLiga title with a 2-0 victory at Getafe on ⁠Saturday, as goals ⁠from Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford secured them a ninth consecutive league win.

The result moved ⁠Barcelona to 85 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Real Madrid with five rounds remaining, following Real's 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Friday. Getafe are sixth with 44 points.

While Barcelona sought to maintain momentum with the title ⁠within ⁠reach, Getafe, competing for European qualification, kept the visitors at bay for much of the first half.

The breakthrough arrived for Barcelona just before the interval as Lopez latched onto a Pedri through ⁠ball, charging into the area to steer a clinical, low finish into the bottom corner.

Barcelona secured the points in the 74th minute following a clinical counter-attack initiated from a ⁠Getafe ‌throw-in ‌deep in the visitors' ⁠half. Rashford collected the ‌ball on the halfway line and drove forward largely ⁠unchallenged before dispatching a ⁠composed, low strike from the ⁠edge of the penalty area.







