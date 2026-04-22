Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez advances to 2nd round at Madrid Open

Turkish national tennis player Zeynep Sönmez on Wednesday advanced to the second round of the Madrid Open after defeating Spain's Carlota Martinez Cirez in two straight sets.

Ranked 67th in the world, Sönmez faced world No. 352 Martinez Cirez in the first round of the tournament held in the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old saved three set points to take the opening set 7-5 before sealing the second set 6-2 to secure a 2-0 victory and her spot in the next round at the WTA 1000 event.

Sönmez will face Spain's 27th seed Cristina Bucsa in the second round.