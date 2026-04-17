Coventry promoted to Premier League after 25-year absence

Coventry City ended their 25-year absence from the Premier League ⁠with a ⁠1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers to secure promotion from the Championship ⁠on Friday.

Needing a point to make it mathematically certain, Frank Lampard's league leaders salvaged a draw as Bobby Thomas heading a late equaliser at Ewood ⁠Park.

Blackburn ⁠had taken the lead shortly after the interval with a deflected shot by Ryoya Morishita.

The final whistle sparked celebrations on the pitch ⁠and delirious scenes among the 7,000 travelling fans.

Coventry top the table with 86 points from 43 games, 13 points ahead ⁠of ‌third-placed ‌Millwall who can ⁠no longer ‌catch them. Ipswich Town, Millwall, Southampton and ⁠Middlesbrough are ⁠battling for the second ⁠automatic promotion spot.







