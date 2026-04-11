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Ngumoha makes Anfield history, Salah seals Liverpool win over Fulham

Liverpool's rising star and departing legend combined to ease the pressure on Arne Slot as goals from teenager Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah beat Fulham 2-0, snapping the Reds' three-game losing streak on Saturday.

Reuters SPORTS
Published April 11,2026
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NGUMOHA MAKES ANFIELD HISTORY, SALAH SEALS LIVERPOOL WIN OVER FULHAM

Liverpool's teenaged winger Rio Ngumoha became the club's youngest player to score a Premier League goal at ⁠Anfield on Saturday ⁠before Mohamed Salah struck four minutes later in a 2-0 win over Fulham that boosted ⁠their quest for a top-five finish.

The 17-year-old Ngumoha, who was already the team's youngest scorer thanks to his goal at Newcastle in August when he was 16, etched his name alongside another record when he curled a rocket into ⁠the ⁠far corner in the 36th minute.

Salah doubled the lead with a first-time finish to the far corner in the 40th. The 33-year-old, who is leaving Anfield at the end of the season after ⁠nine remarkable years, tapped a hand to his Liverpool shirt crest with a wave to the crowd.

With five Champions League places up for grabs next season, Liverpool remained fifth ⁠in ‌the table ‌on 52 points, four ⁠ahead of sixth-place ‌Chelsea after their first league win since late-February. It also ⁠came on the heels ⁠of three successive losses across all ⁠competitions. Fulham are 11th on 44 points.