Ngumoha makes Anfield history, Salah seals Liverpool win over Fulham

Liverpool's teenaged winger Rio Ngumoha became the club's youngest player to score a Premier League goal at ⁠Anfield on Saturday ⁠before Mohamed Salah struck four minutes later in a 2-0 win over Fulham that boosted ⁠their quest for a top-five finish.

The 17-year-old Ngumoha, who was already the team's youngest scorer thanks to his goal at Newcastle in August when he was 16, etched his name alongside another record when he curled a rocket into ⁠the ⁠far corner in the 36th minute.

Salah doubled the lead with a first-time finish to the far corner in the 40th. The 33-year-old, who is leaving Anfield at the end of the season after ⁠nine remarkable years, tapped a hand to his Liverpool shirt crest with a wave to the crowd.

With five Champions League places up for grabs next season, Liverpool remained fifth ⁠in ‌the table ‌on 52 points, four ⁠ahead of sixth-place ‌Chelsea after their first league win since late-February. It also ⁠came on the heels ⁠of three successive losses across all ⁠competitions. Fulham are 11th on 44 points.









