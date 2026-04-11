News Sports Barcelona go nine points clear as Yamal shines in derby victory

Barcelona go nine points clear as Yamal shines in derby victory

Lamine Yamal set up two goals and scored another as Barcelona took a significant step towards defending their La Liga title with a 4-1 derby win over Espanyol on Saturday.

DPA SPORTS Published April 11,2026 Subscribe

Ferran Torres netted a first-half brace before Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford scored late goals as Barcelona claimed a 4-1 derby win over Espanyol to go nine points clear at the top of LaLiga.



Spain forward Torred scored with a headed effort and a bottom-corner finish, with Yamal assisting both goals on his 100th LaLiga appearance to hand Barca a two-goal advantage at the break.



Pol Lozano replied early in the second half, but Yamal and Rashford wrapped up three points in the dying stages as Barca fully punished rivals Real Madrid's draw against Girona on Friday.



Victory also comes only three days after Barca's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Atletico Madrid, who take a 2-0 lead into Tuesday's second leg in the Spanish capital.



Frenkie de Jong was named on the bench for Barcelona after recovering from a hamstring problem and Hansi Flick made five changes from the Atletico game, with Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Torres and Fermin Lopez all starting.











