News Sports Arsenal open door to Man City in title race after Bournemouth loss

Arsenal open door to Man City in title race after Bournemouth loss

Manager Mikel Arteta described Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth, which blows the Premier League title door wide open to Manchester City, as a “big punch in the face”. Arsenal’s sobering loss – their third in a row domestically – inside a nerve-fuelled Emirates Stadium provides City with the chance to reduce the Gunners’ nine-point lead to six when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

DPA SPORTS Published April 11,2026 Subscribe

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were dealt a significant blow following a desperate 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.



Junior Kroupi handed the visitors a well-earned lead after 17 minutes before Viktor Gyokeres clawed a laboured Arsenal back into the game from the penalty spot.



However, Alex Scott restored Bournemouth's advantage in the 74th minute and Mikel Arteta's shell-shocked side failed to find a response of any sort.



Arsenal's sobering loss hands Manchester City the chance to reduce the Gunners' nine-point lead to six when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.



The two title rivals then meet at the Etihad next Sunday in a fixture now fuelled with even greater significance following Arsenal's demise here.



Indeed, Arsenal's third consecutive domestic defeat – following their League Cup final loss against City and FA Cup exit to Southampton – places major doubt over whether they will secure their first title in 22 years having finished runner-up for the past three seasons.



Arteta's men were subjected to a rippling of boos at the final whistle.



Elsewhere, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck an added-time equaliser as Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw against fellow European hopefuls Brentford.



Igor Thiago twice had the hosts on course for victory, becoming the Bees' record scorer in a single Premier League season by taking his tally to 21 with an early penalty and a fortuitous 77th-minute finish.



But midfielder Dewsbury-Hall finished on the rebound a minute beyond the 90 to frustrate home supporters after Beto headed the Toffees' initial leveller in the 27th minute.



Mats Wieffer's brace kept Brighton & Hove Albion firmly in the hunt for European football next season and edged sorry Burnley closer to the drop.



Wieffer produced two clinical finishes, in the 43rd and 89th minutes, to give Fabian Hürzeler's side a 2-0 win which moved them to within two points of sixth-placed Chelsea and only one behind Brentford in seventh.



Despite not being at their best, the visitors still had too much for Scott Parker's team and the hosts, after losing for the 20th time in the league this term, were booed off at the final whistle.













