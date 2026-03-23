STOLEN TROPHY FOUND IN GERMAN HANDBALL TEAMS OWN CELLAR

News Sports 'Stolen' trophy found in German handball team's own cellar

'Stolen' trophy found in German handball team's own cellar

A championship trophy reported stolen from German handball giants Füchse Berlin has been found inside the club's own office basement. The missing silverware, which sparked a brief theft investigation, was discovered safe during a routine storage check at the team's headquarters.

DPA SPORTS Published March 23,2026 Subscribe

A championship trophy thought to have been stolen from German handball titleholders Füchse Berlin has been found in the basement of the club's own offices.



Staff found the trophy behind cardboard boxes during an inventory check, managing director Bob Hanning told dpa on Monday.



The trophy disappeared in November after thieves had used a master key and a transponder to break-in, Hanning said. The club reported the trophy as stolen.

Around two months later, police arrested two suspects but could not locate the trophy. It was feared it might have been melted down.



Now the club and police are wondering if the perpetrators hid the trophy in the cellar and planned to remove it later.

League chief Frank Bohmann had already promised the Foxes a new trophy.



"That's no longer necessary. The order has been cancelled," Hanning said.











