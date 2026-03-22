News Sports Araujo heads winner as LaLiga leaders Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano

Araujo heads winner as LaLiga leaders Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano

La Liga leaders Barcelona maintained their seven-point cushion over Real Madrid with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Ronald Araujo scored the decisive header from a Joao Cancelo corner, ensuring the Catalan giants kept their momentum in the Spanish title chase.

DPA SPORTS Published March 23,2026 Subscribe

LaLiga leaders Barcelona ensured Real Madrid could not gain any ground in the Spanish title chase as Ronald Araujo scored the decisive goal in their 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.



Araujo nodded home from a corner in the 24th minute to open the scoring at the Nou Camp, and that proved enough to secure victory for a Barcelona team who had scored 12 goals across all competitions in their last two contests.



It took an excellent display from Barcelona keeper Joan Garcia to preserve the clean sheet, keeping out a number of decent opportunities for Rayo to snatch a point, particularly after the break.



Barcelona clung on through six minutes of second-half stoppage time to move seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Atletico on Sunday evening, and leave Rayo four points above the relegation zone.











